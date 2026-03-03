Advertisement

Israel, US Strikes Hit Building Of Panel Electing New Iran Supreme Leader: Report

Local media showed footage of the building severely damaged in the strikes. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel, US Strikes Hit Building Of Panel Electing New Iran Supreme Leader: Report
Israeli and US strikes hit the Tehran building of a body tasked with electing Iran's new leader

Israeli and US strikes on Tuesday hit the Tehran building of a body tasked with electing Iran's new supreme leader, local media reported. 

"The American-Zionist criminals attacked the Assembly of Experts building in Qom," south of Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency. 

Local media showed footage of the building severely damaged in the strikes. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Israel Iran Conflict, US Israel Iran Tensions, US Israel Iran War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com