Ram Gopal Varma Explains US-Israel Strikes On Iran With A <i>Sarkar</i> 'Power' Twist

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday shared a post on X in which he wrote about Sarkar and how a key line from his 2005 film can be linked to US President Donald Trump in the wake of the coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Taking off from the age old line MIGHT IS RIGHT and Selvar Mani's dialogue from Sarkar “ Jiske paas power hai , uska wrong bhi right hojata hai “ @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT because he has MIGHT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 3, 2026

"Taking off from the age old line MIGHT IS RIGHT and Selvar Mani's dialogue from Sarkar 'Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right ho jata hai' @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT because he has MIGHT," the director wrote on the microblogging site today.

Sarkar, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, followed Subhash Nagre, an influential mass leader who runs a parallel government of sorts in Mumbai. He is fondly called Sarkar by his followers. Things take a turn when his younger and morally upright son Shankar returns from the US with his love interest Pooja after completing his education.

In the film, the character of Selvar Mani, who tries to overthrow Sarkar, delivers a poignant dialogue about how the one who wields the power can change the rules of the game at their will. Veteran Telugu star Kota Srinivasa Rao speaks the dialogue "Jiske paas power hai, uska wrong bhi right ho jata hai".

Sarkar, which is dubbed as the unofficial remake of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, also starred Kay Kay Menon, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa Mukherjee, Rukhsar, and Anupam Kher. The success of the first film spawned a franchise with two more parts, namely Sarkar Raj (2008) and Sarkar 3 which released in 2017.

