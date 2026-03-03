Iran-Israel Conflict Impact: <i>Tehran</i> Trends On Apple TV, <i>Fauda</i> On Netflix Logs 284 Million Hours Watchtime

As the Middle East crisis intensifies, viewers are turning to geopolitical thrillers for context as much as for escapism. Two shows leading this surge are Apple TV+'s Tehran and Netflix's Fauda. Audiences are no longer streaming these titles only for entertainment - this time, they are seeking context behind the heavy headlines.

Tehran has climbed back up Apple's global rankings with its long-delayed new season, while Fauda continues to attract significant engagement even without fresh episodes - a sign that on-screen spycraft feels closer to reality than ever.



Fauda follows undercover Israeli operatives working in the West Bank, while Tehran centres on a Mossad agent operating inside Iran.

About Fauda

Fauda has maintained strong viewership on Netflix, with its fourth season ranking among the platform's top 200 titles.

Despite no new season releasing in 2023-2024, Fauda's first four seasons amassed 284.10 million hours of watch time - roughly 34.5 million views - according to Netflix's engagement reports.



The series has also remained particularly popular in India and across the Middle East, including Lebanon, the UAE and Qatar.

Interest in Fauda rose further after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a now-viral selfie with the show's creators and cast during his February 2026 visit to Israel.

Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda pic.twitter.com/u1tqG3RztB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

About Tehran

Another series experiencing renewed attention is Tehran. The show won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021 and is often described as "the most relevant spy series" because of its storyline focused on Iran's nuclear programme.

For many viewers, these shows feel closer to reality than ever, as current events increasingly mirror the tensions depicted on screen. Fiction and real-world developments appear to be overlapping.



The intense, realistic and often controversial nature of these thrillers has boosted viewership, with audiences seeking a deeper understanding of the region's complex dynamics.

Whether for insight, escapism, or clarity, viewers are clearly engaging with stories that reflect today's geopolitical tensions - blurring the line between on-screen drama and real-world conflict.



Also Read: Esha Gupta Is Back Home From Abu Dhabi Amid US-Iran Conflict: "All Scared Internally But No One Created Stress"