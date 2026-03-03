Entrance To Iran's Natanz Enrichment Plant Bombed By US-Israel Says Watchdog

Entrances to Iran's underground and previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz have been struck as part of the US-Israeli military attacks on the country, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday.

The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants that are known to have been operating when Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

"No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," it added.

The IAEA's finding fits with that of US think-tank the Institute for Science and International Security published on Monday after Iran said Natanz was hit on Sunday and the IAEA responded that any military strikes were not major.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)