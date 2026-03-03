Advertisement

780 Killed In Iran Since US-Israel Strikes Began Says Iranian Red Crescent

Separately on Tuesday, loud explosions were heard in Tehran according to AFP journalists, while Iranian media reported blasts in Karaj west of the capital and in the central city of Isfahan.

Read Time: 1 min
Strikes since Saturday had hit 153 cities and more than 500 locations across Iran

The Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday that more than 780 people have been killed nationwide since the United States and Israel started striking Iran.

AFP was not in a position to verify the toll given by the organisation.

"According to field reports from operational teams, unfortunately, 787 compatriots have been martyred in these attacks," the Red Crescent said on its website.

It said strikes since Saturday had hit 153 cities and more than 500 locations across Iran in more than 1,000 attacks.

