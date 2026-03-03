"Would Be An Act Of War": Iran Warns European Nations Against Joining Conflict

Iran warned European countries on Tuesday against joining its conflict with Israel and the United States, after Germany, Britain and France said they could take "defensive action" to destroy Iran's missile-launching capabilities.

"It would be an act of war. Any such act against Iran would be regarded as complicity with the aggressors. It would be regarded as an act of war against Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press briefing when asked about the statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)