Quentin Tarantino Killed In Iran Airstrikes On Israel? Fake News Floods Social Media

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli actor Daniella Pick are "alive and well" contrary to the fake news going viral on social media that they were killed in Israel in a missile attack by Iran amid the ongoing military conflict in West Asia.

Tarantino, known for avant garde films such as Kill Bill Vol 1 and Vol 2, Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, and Inglourious Basterds, and his family have been living in Tel Aviv, Israel for nearly six years now.

Screenshot of Quentin Tarantino's fake death news.

A source close to the filmmaker told TMZ, "Quentin is alive and well and his family is all good too."

An X account with over 150,000 followers shared an unverified post claiming that Tarantino had died in an Iranian missile attack on Israel, erroneously attributing Deadline as the source of the news.

The post, which received more than 1,000 likes, is now not visible on X. The outlet also stated that the posts have been reported to X.

Screenshot of an X user reacting to Quentin Tarantino's 'death news'.

Tarantino, who shares two children with Pick, divides his time between Tel Aviv and his hometown Los Angeles.

The filmmaker earlier spoke about living in Israel despite tension between Israel and its neighbours in the Middle East.

"I love it (in Israel). If I didn't love it, I wouldn't be there. Playing with my kids, walking around the neighbourhood... Just going out with my good friends and having fun," he told reporters last year.

Tarantino and Pick met back in 2009 when the filmmaker was promoting Inglourious Basterds, a revisionist World War II drama. They married in 2018.

