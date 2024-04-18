Quentin Tarantino Scraps His Final Film - The Movie Critic, Starring Brad Pitt

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: TarantinoWorld)

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who is known for Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Reservoir Dogs, and others, is not interested in making The Movie Critic, which he previously said would be his final directorial venture. The director has given the project a thumbs down, reports Variety. The Movie Critic would have been Quentin Tarantino's 10th feature film, but sources say he won't be looking to rewrite the script or revive the project, instead making plans to move on to something new.

As per Variety, Brad Pitt had been cast in a lead role in the film. At one point, Quentin Tarantino had said the 1977-set film was about a small-time movie critic who wrote smart reviews for a porn magazine. It was also rumoured that Brad Pitt would play some form of his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood's character Cliff Booth, who in Quentin Tarantino's novelisation of the feature was a big movie buff.

Quentin Tarantino talked briefly about The Movie Critic before an audience at the Cannes Film Festival last year, saying, “I can't tell you guys (anything) until you see the movie. I'm tempted to do some of the character's monologues right now, but I'm not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see."

The plan to film The Movie Critic was moving along before Quentin Tarantino had a change of heart. In addition to casting Brad Pitt, the production had secured a $20 million tax subsidy from the state of California.

It remains uncertain which project the auteur will pursue next, as he had also decided against an R-rated Star Trek film in 2019, saying it was too big a project.

“Look, I might come up with a really big idea. But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me," he said at the time.

