Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Visits Israeli Army Base To Boost Morale, Poses With Troops

Mr Tarantino has spent the last two years in Tel Aviv with his Israeli musician wife Daniella Pick

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino made a surprise visit to an Israeli base to boost the Israel Defense Forces' morale amid the ongoing war with Hamas. In a picture shared on X, he is seen posing with troops in front of an airplane and the Israeli flag.

Taking to X, the official page of Israel War Room wrote, "Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale."

#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale pic.twitter.com/Vso6IgQlWa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2023

Notably, Mr Tarantino has been living in Tel Aviv with his Israeli musician wife Daniella Pick, and their two children for the last two years. He said in a 2021 interview that Tel Aviv is like a smaller version of LA with ''magnificent restaurants, cool bars, cool clubs.''

The couple met back in 2009 when he premiered his film ''Inglorious Basterds'' in Israel. They then dated on and off before marrying in an intimate reform Jewish ceremony at their Beverly Hills home nine years later.

Not just Mr. Taranatino, other high-profile actors including Adam Sandler, Jennifer Garner and Yara Shahidi expressed empathy for the victims who have been killed amid the violence.

The war erupted after Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and a barrage of rockets into southern Israel. In the eight days since Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 Israelis in a terror attack, Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign that has claimed over 2,300 lives in Gaza.

Entire Gaza city blocks lie in ruins and hospitals are overflowing with thousands of wounded in the besieged territory, but there were fears of worse to come.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has opened a safe corridor in northern Gaza to allow residents to go to the "safer" southern part of the seaside territory. In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they will not launch any operation on this corridor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 pm to 1 pm," the Israeli military said.