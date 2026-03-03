After Sapthami Gowda, Actors Rukmini Vasanth And Divya Spandana Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking 'Inappropriate Pics'

Actors from the South Indian film industry are speaking up against what they describe as a deeply disrespectful trend - cameras zooming in on their bodies instead of focusing on their work.

Earlier, Sapthami Gowda, best known for her role in Kantara, addressed the issue publicly. Now, Rukmini Vasanth and Divya Spandana are extending their support.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Rukmini and Divya wrote, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable."

She further added, "We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema. We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency."

Concluding her message, she wrote, "We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect."

Other Actors Have Raised Similar Concerns

Janhvi Kapoor has earlier admitted that although she shares a cordial rapport with photographers, she has become increasingly conscious about how she is captured at public appearances. In a past interaction, she acknowledged that certain camera angles make her uncomfortable.

Similarly, Mrunal Thakur had opened up about how her parents feel uneasy seeing photographs of her taken from inappropriate angles.

Actors such as Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan have also spoken about facing similar experiences at events.

