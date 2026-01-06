<i>Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups</i> New Poster: Rukmini Vasanth's First Look As Melissa Exudes Glam And Power

Actress Rukmini Vasanth's first-look poster from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been unveiled. The film, headlined by Kannada star Yash, is set for a theatrical release on March 19. Rukmini plays the role of Mellisa in the upcoming action thriller.

Rukmini Vasanth's First Look Poster From Toxic Out

On Tuesday (January 6), the makers dropped Rukmini Vasanth's first look poster on their official Instagram handle. The image shows the actress walking gracefully through a room filled with people at a party. She commands attention in a turquoise gown and retro updo.

The post read, “Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.”

Before Rukmini, the makers had also released character posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca.

Geetu Mohandas, the director behind Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, heaped praise on Rukmini Vasanth for her dedication to her craft.

In a conversation with Variety, he said, “What I admire most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She does not just perform, she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper and sometimes even my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence on screen often lies in what is left unsaid.”

The director added, “Between shots, I often see her quietly writing in her journal, capturing thoughts, small anecdotes from the set. Those moments say a lot about her process. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful, and at times, I honestly wish I could steal those pages and read through them, just to understand the mind behind such a layered performance.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film has been written and shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.



