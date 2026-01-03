<i>Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups</i> New Poster: Tara Sutaria Goes All Guns Blazing In Powerful First Look As Rebecca

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the first look of actor Tara Sutaria from the upcoming film.

What's Happening

The action-thriller stars Yash in the lead role, with Tara playing a character named "Rebecca."

On Sunday, the film's team shared Tara Sutaria's poster on their official Instagram handle.

The image features the Ek Villain Returns actor, who appears fragile and beautifully unravelled, wielding power and guns as her birthright, along with a killer instinct for self-preservation.

Dressed in a metallic outfit, Tara Sutaria's fierce avatar as Rebecca is set to shatter her 'pretty girl' persona.

Background

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who spoke about casting Tara Sutaria in the film.

In a statement, the filmmaker said how she always felt an urge to protect Tara because she is a "guarded soul."

"I've always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul, or perhaps it's the armour she's comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn't need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional, and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed," said director and co-writer Geetu Mohandas, as per the release.

She added, "And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking, which was born from an inner understanding she had carried all along. She surprised me completely, and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else, too."

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic has been in development for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

