<i>Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups</i> New Poster: Huma Qureshi Goes Dark And Intense In First Look As Elizabeth

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the first look of actor Huma Qureshi from the upcoming film.

What's Happening

The action-thriller stars Yash in the lead role, with Huma playing a character named "Elizabeth."

On Sunday, the film's team shared Huma Qureshi's poster on their official Instagram handle.

The image features the Gangs of Wasseypur actor in a graveyard-like setting, surrounded by old tombstones and stone statues.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Huma is seen standing beside a vintage black car, with her look hinting at a composed yet intense character.

Background

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who spoke about casting Huma Qureshi in the film.

In a statement, the filmmaker said the role was challenging to cast and required a performer with a strong screen presence.

"Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high-octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I knew she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me," said Mohandas, as per the release.

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic has been in development for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur and editor Ujwal Kulkarni.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.