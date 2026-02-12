James Van Der Beek, <i>Dawson's Creek</i> Star, Dies At 48

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery in the iconic 1990s teen drama 'Dawson's Creek', has died at the age of 48.

His death was confirmed on early Thursday morning in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read.

In November 2024, Van Der Beek publicly revealed that he had been living with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the months that followed, he was open about the physical and financial toll of his treatment.

After his death, his wife Kimberly, with whom he shared six children, posted a link to a GoFundMe campaign seeking support for the family, as per CNN.

"The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the campaign page states, adding, "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

Born in 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek was the eldest of three children. He developed an interest in acting in middle school and began auditioning professionally at 15, with his mother's support.

"She didn't hold me back," he once recalled, adding, "She took me to NYC, and she walked me through it," as per CNN.

He soon landed a role in the off-Broadway play 'Finding the Sun' and later earned an academic scholarship to Drew University in New Jersey. Early screen appearances included parts in the 1995 film 'Angus' and 'I Love You, I Love You Not.'

His career changed dramatically when he was cast as Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek,' which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.

The series, created by Kevin Williamson, also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams, and became a defining teen drama of its era.

Van Der Beek later revealed that some studio executives were hesitant about casting him, but Williamson insisted he was right for the role, as per a report by CNN.

Beyond television, Van Der Beek appeared in films including 'Varsity Blues' (1999), 'Texas Rangers' (2001) and 'The Rules of Attraction' (2002).

In 2019, he competed on Season 28 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

In recent months, he remained connected with fans through social media, often reflecting on fatherhood and faith.

On his 48th birthday last March, he spoke candidly about confronting mortality, saying, "If I am just a too-skinny weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I? ... I am worthy of God's love, simply because I exist."

Following news of his death, tributes poured in. Costar Busy Philipps wrote that Van Der Beek was "one in a billion and he will be forever missed," adding, "I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him."

Actress Hilary Duff wrote, "Oh Kimberly. sending all the love I have."

Jenna Dewan wrote, "I will always and forever remember your sweet gentle soul. My love and prayers with Kim and the entire family."

Actress Jennifer Garner also sent her condolences to the bereaved family and wrote, "What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time."

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and their six children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)