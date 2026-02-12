Inside Pics From 98th Oscars Nominees' Luncheon

On Tuesday, February 10, nominees for the 98th Annual Academy Awards assembled at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles for the annual nominees luncheon, culminating in the traditional class photo.

This year's acting nominees include Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve, Rose Byrne, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Wagner Moura, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo, Sean Penn and Stellan Skarsgard, as per PEOPLE.

The official Instagram handle of the Academy shared the pictures.

Here are some more candid shots from the luncheon.

Sinners makes history this year with an impressive 16 nominations, the most ever earned by a single film at the Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn each secured their sixth acting nominations, while Byrne, Taylor, Moura, and Lindo celebrate their first-ever nods in acting categories.

The event was held ahead of the 98th Oscars hosted by Conan O'Brien on March 15 at the Dolby. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

