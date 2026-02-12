<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Progress Report On Sunny Deol's Film

Border 2 has completed 20 days at the box office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has seen its share of ups and downs in terms of collections. On its third Wednesday, the war drama saw a slight dip in ticket sales, earning Rs 1.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, Border 2 has collected a total of Rs 316 crore.

The report also noted that Border 2 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.45% on February 11. Morning shows recorded 4.28%, afternoon shows registered 6.86%, evening shows witnessed 7.07%, and night shows had the highest occupancy at 7.58%.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Border 2 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Border 2 makes a fair first of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye.”

“The men who parade across the screen and demonstrate an indomitable spirit possess great courage and fortitude but they are also wracked by doubts and frailties because their lives hang by a thread and they have families that they have left behind with a prayer on their lips,” the film critic added.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film expands the original 1997 film by depicting the combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has a busy slate lined up for 2026 and 2027. The actor will be seen in projects like Ramayana, Lahore 1947, Baap, Gabru, Ikka, Safar, and an upcoming project with Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.