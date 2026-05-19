Anil Kapoor Recalls '30 Minutes Wedding' With Sunita Kapoor In Anniversary Post: 'No Honeymoon Or Fanfare'

Anil Kapoor completed 42 years of marital bliss with his better half, Sunita Kapoor, on Tuesday.

In a heartfelt anniversary wish published on social media, Anil Kapoor admitted that his wife is the reason everything works so smoothly in his life.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Animal actor remembered their simple wedding, which took place just within 30 minutes.

He wrote on his official handle, "42 years of marriage. 53 years of togetherness. And somehow, every single year feels more full than the last. It was the simplest wedding, done in about thirty minutes, no honeymoon, no fanfare. Just our parents, a few close ones, and the two of us. I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was.(sic)"

Expressing his gratitude to Sunita for always holding everything together, Anil added, "I've said it before and I'll keep saying it, you are the reason everything works. The reason I could chase every dream, take every risk, show up on every set. Because I always knew you were holding everything together, with grace and with love. Thank you for choosing me, every single day, for 53 years. I don't take a single one for granted."

"To my best friend, my partner, my everything, Happy Anniversary, my love. Here's to forever still ahead of us. @kapoor.sunita (red heart emoji)," read the anniversary wish of the Mr India actor.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

Moreover, Anil Kapoor is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated King. A Siddharth Anand directorial, it will mark the primary on-screen pairing of SRK with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The core cast of the eagerly-awaited project will also include Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma, along with others.

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