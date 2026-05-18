Ram Charan Says Pairing With Janhvi Kapoor In <i>Peddi</i> Honours Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's Legacy

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted promotions for their upcoming film Peddi in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of its theatrical release on June 4. The film also stars Divyenndu Sharma, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

At the promotional event, Ram Charan turned nostalgic while speaking about sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, drawing a heartfelt connection to the iconic pairing of his father, Chiranjeevi, and the late legendary actor Sridevi.

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi delivered several memorable Telugu films together, including Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and Rani Kasula Rangamma, becoming one of Telugu cinema's most beloved on-screen pairs. Ram Charan said that legacy made Peddi and his collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor particularly meaningful.

"My dad and Sridevi ma'am worked together. It was a long-standing wish for our family, our fans, and those who appreciated our parents that we do a film together," he said.

The actor added that their pairing carries emotional value not only for their families but also for audiences who grew up watching Chiranjeevi and Sridevi together on screen.

Calling it a nostalgic experience, Ram Charan assured fans that the new pairing would live up to expectations. He also praised Janhvi Kapoor for her dedication and performance in the film.

"It's a nostalgic feeling for all of us, and this pair will not disappoint you. She has done her best," said Ram Charan.

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, reflected on the emotional significance of working alongside Ram Charan and acknowledged the audience's long-standing curiosity about seeing them together in a film.

The actor, who has often spoken about her connection to the South, said that while she lives in Mumbai, the Telugu states continue to feel like home to her. Janhvi also acknowledged the unique bond audiences associate with their pairing because of the cinematic legacy of Sridevi and Chiranjeevi.

"I understand there's a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him and to get to know him, because he really is the best person," she said about Ram Charan.

Her comments echoed the emotional sentiment surrounding Peddi, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars.

With nostalgia, legacy and fresh chemistry driving anticipation, Peddi has already generated strong buzz ahead of its June 4 release.

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