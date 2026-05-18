Ram Charan Says Aamir Khan And Salman Khan 'Paved The Way' For Films Like <i>Peddi</i>

At the trailer launch of Peddi, Ram Charan took a moment to credit two of Bollywood's biggest stars for inspiring his latest sports drama. The actor thanked Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for paving the way with films like Sultan and Dangal, saying their work gave actors like him the confidence to tell stories in the sports genre.

"Thanks to, first of all, Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us and paving the path for such films like Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence," Ram Charan said at the event.

The actor also opened up about the emotional and physical journey of making the film.

"I have been living with this film for the last two years, while Buchi Babu Sana has lived with it for almost five years," he said, praising director Buchi Babu Sana for his dedication to the project.

But making a gritty sports drama did not come without a few battle scars.

In a light-hearted moment, Ram Charan revealed that he actually suffered a ligament tear while filming one of the wrestling portions. Blaming his director jokingly, he said, "I have a ligament tear in my hand because of Buchi Babu. Instead of trained artistes, he brought real wrestlers, and I got injured. But it remains a beautiful memory."

About The Movie

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi looks like much more than just a sports drama. Set in a rural landscape, the film tells the story of a determined villager who uses sports to unite his community and protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premiere shows reportedly beginning a day earlier on June 3.

ALSO READ: Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Shines As A Crossover Athlete In Buchi Babu Sana's Rural Drama