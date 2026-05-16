Why <i>Peddi</i> Filmmaker Rejected Khushi Kapoor For The Film And Took Janhvi Kapoor Instead

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana recently opened up about how the role of Achiyamma, now being played by Janhvi Kapoor, was first offered to her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker revealed why he eventually chose Janhvi over her sister.

What's Happening

In an interaction with M9, Buchi Babu Sana said, "I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised she's too young for this character. Now imagine having to reject Khushi and then narrate the same role to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi would take offence."

He justified his change in decision, "I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, said hi, and told her, 'I don't want you in the film; I want your sister.' But such things need to be done for cinema. From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role."

Peddi Teaser

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?"

Among other things, the teaser shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The actor sports a well toned body and the glimpse video makes it evident that the actor has put his heart and soul into the role. It rounds up with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, "The game is my pride."

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani play key roles.

ALSO READ | Ram Charan's Trainer Calls Him Salman Khan's Replica, Reveals His Fitness Routine For Peddi