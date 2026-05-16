<i>Karuppu</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

After facing multiple release hurdles and cancelled screenings, Karuppu finally arrived in theatres on May 15 and opened to a strong audience turnout across Tamil Nadu.

What's Happening

Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the action drama earned Rs 14.40 crore nett in India on its opening day, per Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded its collection across 4,891 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 50.35 per cent on day one. While morning shows opened with 24.54 per cent occupancy, audience turnout increased gradually during the day.

Afternoon shows recorded 45.92 per cent occupancy, evening shows reached 53.31 per cent, and night shows peaked at 75.15 per cent.

The report also stated that the film earned Rs 4 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 20.66 crore.

Karuppu Failed To Surpass Kanguva

Although the opening was considered strong given the release complications, Karuppu could not surpass the first-day numbers of Suriya's earlier film Kanguva.

Released in November 2024, the fantasy drama had collected Rs 22 crore nett in India on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener of Suriya's career at the time.

Background

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday. However, reports suggest that pending financial settlements involving the producers and financiers have delayed the film's release. After the cancellation of the film's 9 am, noon, and matinee shows on Thursday, several theatres across Tamil Nadu also called off the evening screenings.

The cancellation comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had already raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

Several theatre owners and exhibitors responded to the filmmaker with messages of support. Among them was Vasu Cinemas, which commented, "Days of struggle, sacrifice and patience and I can only imagine the countless hurdles and obstacles you must have crossed to reach this day. For us, you have always been far more than just a public personality you have always been a very, very good soul whom I genuinely respect and admire .. Good hearted people like you truly deserve massive success. We sincerely pray for #Karuppu to have a smoother release and achieve big in Box office. Win BIG RJ."

The film has already reportedly collected Rs 7.2 crore through advance bookings for Day 1.

The film has faced multiple delays over the past year. Originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, the film was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

In Tamil Nadu, special permission is required for early morning screenings of major star-led films. The state government tightened regulations on early morning and late-night shows following the fan frenzy and law-and-order concerns during the Thunivu-Varisu box office clash in Pongal 2023, which resulted in a fan's death.

Only a handful of films, including Leo and Kanguva, have previously received permission for 9 am shows in the state.

The permission granted to Karuppu also drew public attention amid speculation around Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together shortly after reports emerged that Vijay's wife Sankgeetha, had filed for divorce.

Trisha was also seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony earlier this week, where she greeted and hugged the actor's mother.

About Karuppu

Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, while director RJ Balaji appears in a negative role.

The story follows a father-daughter duo, played by Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi, who struggle as their court case faces repeated delays.

Their troubles intensify because of manipulative lawyer Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji.

After losing hope, their case is eventually taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Trisha essays the role of lawyer Preethi, who has a history with Baby Kannan.

The film's technical crew includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu.