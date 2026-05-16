Viral Video: Amid Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Blushes As Fans Ask About Vijay At <i>Karuppu</i> Screening

Actor Trisha Krishnan attended the first-day, first-show screening of Karuppu after the film finally released in theatres following several delays.

What's Happening

Videos from outside the theatre are now circulating widely on social media, with fans teasing the actor about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay amid ongoing rumours about their relationship.

In one of the clips shared on X, Trisha was seen leaving the theatre in her car while fans gathered around her for pictures and videos.

During the interaction, one fan told her, "Thalapathy ah kettenu sollunga" (Tell Thalapathy I asked after him), drawing laughter from the crowd.

Trisha smiled and replied, "Kandipa (Definitely)," before lowering her head and looking at her phone.

She later waved at fans who continued calling out her name.

Trisha At Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony

The video quickly went viral online, especially after Trisha's recent appearance at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The actor had attended the event along with her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Several moments from the ceremony had already sparked discussion online.

In one widely shared video, Trisha appeared emotional while listening to Vijay's speech to the public, smiling through tears as the crowd applauded.

Another viral picture showed her warmly hugging Vijay's mother, Shoba.

A day after the ceremony, Trisha shared photos of her look for the event on Instagram and captioned the post, "The love is always louder."

About Vijay And Trisha

Trisha was previously engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, though the engagement ended later that year.

Vijay married Sankgeeta Sornalingam in 1999, and the couple shares two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Sankgeeta had filed for divorce, alleging Vijay's involvement with an unnamed actress.

Vijay And Trisha's Work Life

On the professional front, Karuppu marks an important release for director RJ Balaji and stars Suriya alongside Trisha. Trisha will next be seen in the Telugu historical drama Vishwambhara.

Vijay, meanwhile, recently led his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the party emerging as the single largest after winning 108 seats.

There is still uncertainty around the release of Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, which was earlier expected to arrive during Pongal but remains delayed due to certification issues.

Background

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday. However, reports suggest that pending financial settlements involving the producers and financiers have delayed the film's release. After the cancellation of the film's 9 am, noon, and matinee shows on Thursday, several theatres across Tamil Nadu also called off the evening screenings.

The cancellation comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had already raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

Several theatre owners and exhibitors responded to the filmmaker with messages of support. Among them was Vasu Cinemas, which commented, "Days of struggle, sacrifice and patience and I can only imagine the countless hurdles and obstacles you must have crossed to reach this day. For us, you have always been far more than just a public personality you have always been a very, very good soul whom I genuinely respect and admire .. Good hearted people like you truly deserve massive success. We sincerely pray for #Karuppu to have a smoother release and achieve big in Box office. Win BIG RJ."

The film has already reportedly collected Rs 7.2 crore through advance bookings for Day 1.

The film has faced multiple delays over the past year. Originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, the film was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

In Tamil Nadu, special permission is required for early morning screenings of major star-led films. The state government tightened regulations on early morning and late-night shows following the fan frenzy and law-and-order concerns during the Thunivu-Varisu box office clash in Pongal 2023, which resulted in a fan's death.

Only a handful of films, including Leo and Kanguva, have previously received permission for 9 am shows in the state.

The permission granted to Karuppu also drew public attention amid speculation around Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together shortly after reports emerged that Vijay's wife Sankgeetha, had filed for divorce.

Trisha was also seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony earlier this week, where she greeted and hugged the actor's mother.

About Karuppu

Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, while director RJ Balaji appears in a negative role.

The story follows a father-daughter duo, played by Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi, who struggle as their court case faces repeated delays.

Their troubles intensify because of manipulative lawyer Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji.

After losing hope, their case is eventually taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Trisha essays the role of lawyer Preethi, who has a history with Baby Kannan.

The film's technical crew includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu.