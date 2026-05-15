Is Shehnaaz Gill Dating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal? Internet Explodes

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill is dominating headlines thanks to her repeated appearances at Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches this IPL season. Speculation are rife that Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly dating RCB player Devdutt Padikkal. The buzz gained traction when Shehnaaz mentioned two of her favourite icons during a casual conversation on the sidelines of a match.

When asked about her favourite players, Shehnaaz Gill said, "I love Virat. I love Devdutt at play."

Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal have not responded to the dating rumours yet.

Earlier this month, when Shehnaaz shared a playful reel with the caption "Dil RCB mein hai (My heart is with RCB)," it added fuel to the buzz.

The actress was also seen attending several RCB matches, cheering passionately from the stands. Shehnaaz recently posted photos of herself proudly sporting an RCB jersey after the team's victory, intensifying online chatter.

On Thursday, she shared a video and wrote, "Mazza aa gaya." In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen cheering for the Bengaluru team with all gusto.

In the comments section, many users called her "the lucky girl" for RCB, linking her repeated presence at matches with the team's victories.

Shehnaaz Gill began her career in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The actress rose to prominence with her appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 13.

She made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured stars such as Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Shehnaaz also appeared in Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi; the film premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

She was last seen in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi (2025).