Sunny Deol Recalls Trying to Make <i>Damini 2</i> Before <i>Ikka</i>: "We Tried So Much"

For many Bollywood fans, Sunny Deol's monologue in Damini is still one of the most unforgettable courtroom moments ever. More than three decades later, the actor is finally stepping back into a lawyer's shoes with his OTT debut, Ikka. While promoting the film, Sunny revealed that returning to the courtroom had been on his mind for years, thanks to his long-held wish to make Damini 2.

At the trailer launch of Ikka, Sunny reflected on how unexpected the success of his lawyer's role in Damini turned out to be.

"When I did Damini, Raj Santoshi had directed it. That time I was struggling, and it was a small character. I never imagined my character would become so big."

Although the character went on to become one of the most iconic in his career, Sunny admitted he never got another opportunity to play a lawyer on screen.

"After Damini, I didn't get a chance to play a lawyer. I was very happy when Ikka was offered to me. We tried so much to bring Damini 2, but that didn't happen."

Adding to the nostalgia, Ikka also reunites Sunny with his Border co-star Akshaye Khanna after 29 years.

Speaking about reuniting with Akshaye, Sunny said, "Akshaye and I first worked together on Border, and that was the first film we did together. We had a lot of fun then, and we had just as much fun on this film as well. I have known him for so many years. He's even more aloof than I am, but he is a gem of a guy."

Ikka premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

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