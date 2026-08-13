Income Tax Refund Not Credited Yet? Reasons Why Your ITR Refund May Be Delayed in 2026

Many taxpayers across India are waiting for their income tax refunds after filing their Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2026-27. While the Income Tax Department has processed a large number of returns quickly this year, some taxpayers are still facing delays in receiving their refunds.Tax experts say most delays happen due to verification issues, incorrect details, or mismatches in tax records. Understanding these reasons can help taxpayers avoid stress and take corrective action in time.Personal finance expert Sanket Mishra, who is SEBI registered with ARN, advises taxpayers to complete e-verification as soon as possible, pre-validate their bank account, match details with AIS and Form 26AS, and ensure PAN-Aadhaar linkage.

Following these steps can reduce errors and help avoid delays in ITR processing and refunds.

Pending E-Verification of ITR

One of the most common reasons for a delayed refund is failure to complete e-verification after filing the return. An ITR is not considered fully filed until it has been verified. If the verification process remains pending, the refund cannot be processed.

Mismatch in AIS, Form 26AS or TDS Details

Taxpayers should ensure that the income and tax details reported in their ITR match the information available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, and TDS certificates. Even small discrepancies can trigger additional checks and slow down refund processing.

Incorrect or Unvalidated Bank Account

Refunds are credited directly to the bank account mentioned in the return. If the account number, IFSC code, or account validation status is incorrect, the refund may be held up or fail altogether. Taxpayers should ensure that their bank account is pre-validated on the Income Tax Department's portal.

PAN and Aadhaar Issues

Issues relating to PAN-Aadhaar linkage or mismatches in personal details may result in additional verification requirements and could affect return processing. The Income Tax Department may seek additional verification before releasing the refund, leading to longer waiting periods.

Additional Scrutiny and Compliance Checks

Returns involving large refund claims, high-value transactions, unusual deductions, or complex financial information may be selected for additional review. In such cases, the department may carry out further verification before approving the refund. In some cases, returns may undergo risk-based verification or additional compliance checks before refunds are approved.

Errors in ITR Filing

Simple mistakes such as entering incorrect income figures, omitting interest income, or reporting wrong tax credits can result in processing delays. Taxpayers are advised to carefully review their returns before submission and file a revised return if any errors are discovered later.

Heavy Processing Load at CPC

The Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) handles millions of returns every year. During peak filing season, a large volume of returns can increase processing times, especially for cases that require manual review or additional verification.

Outstanding Tax Demand

If a taxpayer has pending tax liabilities from earlier assessment years, the Income Tax Department may adjust the current refund against those dues, which can reduce or delay the refund payout.

How Taxpayers Can Check Their Refund Status

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal (incometax.gov.in). Log in using your PAN/Aadhaar number and password. Navigate to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns. Click View Details next to Assessment Year 2026-27 to see real-time processing milestones. Taxpayers can also check refund status through the "Refund/Demand Status" service on the e-filing portal.

A delayed refund does not necessarily mean there is a problem with your tax return. In many cases, the delay is caused by pending verification, data mismatches, or routine compliance checks. Taxpayers should regularly monitor their refund status, respond promptly to any notices, and ensure that all personal and banking details are accurate to avoid unnecessary delays.