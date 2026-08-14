<i>Awarapan 2</i> X Review: Emraan Hashmi Fans Call It "Super Fun", Others Say It's A "Disappointment"

Nearly two decades after Awarapan became a favourite among Emraan Hashmi fans, the franchise has returned with its second instalment. Awarapan 2 hit theatres today, August 14, bringing Emraan back as Shivam Pandit. While the first film was directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

With Emraan returning as the much-loved character, fans were quick to head to theatres and share their first reactions on X. While several viewers praised the film for its emotional moments, action and music, others felt the sequel failed to match the depth and impact of the original.

Fans Praise Emraan Hashmi

Several viewers have shared positive reactions to Awarapan 2, with some calling it a worthy continuation of the original.

One fan praised the first half and wrote, “The first half is packed with intensity, emotion, action and a gripping atmosphere. The story keeps you hooked and builds the tension perfectly towards the interval.”

Another viewer called the film “SUPER FUN” and praised Emraan's performance, background score and music. They added, “Background music is fantastic. #EmraanHashmi is AMAZING AGAIN as #ShivamPandit. Music is tuneful.”

Another fan appeared impressed by the sequel's connection to the original and wrote, “Emraan Hashmi mania begins!! This is how sequels should be made. A proper continuation of a cult classic will always hit harder than a random movie using a franchise name for clout.”

Some Viewers Call It A “Disappointment”

Not everyone was impressed with the sequel. A section of viewers criticised the film's writing and music, with some feeling that it depends too much on nostalgia.

Calling the movie a “HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT”, one viewer said, “It relies too much on nostalgia instead of offering something fresh. The biggest letdown is the music which completely misses the soul & magic of the original.”

They further added, “Nostalgia can grab attention, but it can't replace strong execution.This feels more like a forced sequel than a worthy continuation.”

Another critic compared the sequel with Mohit Suri's original and wrote, “The fact that Mohit Suri didn't direct the sequel is visible in each and every frame. There's no depth in the storytelling which was one of the biggest highlights of Awarapan. Almost predictable and generic writing.”

Another X user also questioned the film's storytelling, writing, “There's no depth in the storytelling…I am sorry but it feels like a clear cashgrab attempt.”

Who Stars In Awarapan 2?

Along with Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep. Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast.

The sequel has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the original Awarapan was helmed by Mohit Suri. Vishesh Films have backed the film.