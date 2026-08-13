Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Sridevi With First Look Of Her Upcoming Biography

Priyanka Chopra remembered Sridevi on the late actor's birth anniversary by sharing the cover of her upcoming biography, Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi.

Taking to X, Priyanka shared the first look of the book, which has been written by Dhiraj U Kumarr and will be published by Westland Books. The book is expected to trace Sridevi's life, career and lasting place in Indian cinema. It is currently listed as 'coming soon'.

The cover also features a special note from Amitabh Bachchan. He describes Sridevi as "The epitome of unmitigated talent".

Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon."

Westland Books had announced the biography in 2023. The book will look at Sridevi's journey in the film industry, including her years as a child actor, her rise to stardom, and the legacy she left behind.

Sridevi started working in films when she was just four years old. She made her debut as a child actor in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She later made her Bollywood debut in the 1972 Hindi film Rani Mera Naam.

Over the years, she appeared in several successful commercial films and became known for her strong screen presence and acting skills.

Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018. During her career, she received several major honours. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours.