Priyanka Chopra Teams Up With Russell Crowe For Upcoming Sci Fi Thriller <i>Bluefly</i>

Priyanka Chopra is adding another action thriller to her growing list of international projects. The actress is set to star in Bluefly, a new military sci-fi film with Hollywood legend Russell Crowe.

The story follows a secret mission in the Congo, where a team is sent to recover an aircraft under dangerous conditions. Adding to the excitement, Nimrod Antal, who directed Predators, will helm the new project.

The film will be based on a script written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank. Production is expected to begin in the next few months on Australia's Gold Coast.

As per Deadline, director Nimrod Antal described Bluefly as “an intense, character driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science fiction premise. It's the kind of film I live to make, grounded, propulsive, and full of dread, and I couldn't ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen.”

Priyanka Chopra made an announcement about her new film on Instagram with a simple caption, “Onto the next.” Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, cheered for the actress in the comments section by dropping fire emojis.

As per the official synopsis, “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist."

“As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia held territory, the recovery becomes a descent and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.”

The makers have not yet revealed the roles that Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra will play in Bluefly. No other cast members have been announced either.

Russell Crowe has several projects, including Netflix's Unabomber, followed by The Weight, Billion Dollar Spy and Highlander reboot, lined up.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently appeared with Idris Elba and John Cena in The Bluff, is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Reset with Orlando Bloom.