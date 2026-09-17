"Love You Gaga": Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas As He Turns 34

Priyanka Chopra shared a loved-up post for her husband, Nick Jonas, on the occasion of his 34th birthday. PeeCee shared a few pics and a video on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Nick Jonas

In one of the pics, Priyanka was seen giving Nick a sweet kiss on the cheek. The actor also wrote an adorable caption alongside her post. The post read, "Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you, Gaga. Sound on. @nickjonas @maltimarie." Take a look:

Here's How Madhu Chopra Wished Her Son-In-Law

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also wrote a sweet note for Nick. It read, "Happy Birthday, @nickjonas So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You're not just my son-in-law but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have for our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!"

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will play the role of Mandakini in the project. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Priyanka attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad last year, alongside her co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as director SS Rajamouli.