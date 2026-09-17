Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower on Thursday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC is trading around $76.2K after a volatile week. BTC is down roughly 3% over the past seven days after failing to hold $80K, due to the failed CLARITY Act vote and the Fed's 25 bps rate hike. A break below current levels could pull BTC toward the $74.6K liquidity zone, with deeper support around $70.3K-$71.9K. A sustained move above $78.6K would improve momentum and bring $80K back into focus. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's planned regulated crypto custody service in Germany signals continued institutional adoption and expansion of digital-asset infrastructure.
Crypto Update By Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading near $76,000 after the Fed delivered a 25 basis point rate hike for the first time since 2023. BTC initially rallied but gave up those gains as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh struck a hawkish tone, suggesting more tightening may follow. ETF demand also weakened sharply, with Bitcoin and Ethereum funds seeing combined outflows of nearly $592 million in a single day. Meanwhile, the Coinbase Premium Index fell to its lowest level in a month, pointing to softer US buying. However, crypto policy saw a positive development, with a bill to codify Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve advancing through a House committee as the CLARITY Act failed.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty recovering from the previous session's decline, but the broader technical structure remains weak. Nifty closed at 23,217.60 with a gain of 99 (0.43%) points. U.S. markets closed lower overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points and indicated the possibility of further hikes, reflecting concerns over higher borrowing costs and persistent inflation.
Asian markets are trading mostly higher, supported by bargain buying and a decline in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices may remain volatile, trading around the 9,819, although the decline in international crude prices could provide some relief. GIFT Nifty is trading lower around 23,211, indicating a weak opening for Indian equities, tracking the negative U.S. market cues and cautious domestic sentiment.
Technically, the index continues to trade below its key moving averages, while the RSI remains in the oversold zone, indicating persistent selling pressure, although a short-term pullback cannot be ruled out. The immediate resistance is placed around 23,285-23,330, followed by the crucial 23,500-23,600 zone. On the downside, 23,100-23,070 is the key support area; a decisive break below this zone could drag Nifty towards 23,000 and lower levels. If the index sustains above 23,330, a recovery towards 23,500 may be possible, but the upside could face selling pressure. Overall, the near-term outlook remains cautious to negative, with a sell-on-rise approach likely to dominate until Nifty reclaims and sustains above 23,600.
US Fed Rate: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.
The Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate hike, taking the federal funds target range to 3.75%-4%, marks a renewed shift towards tighter monetary conditions as inflation remains elevated. The Fed has also highlighted resilient domestic spending, strong productivity and robust capital investment, suggesting that the U.S. economy currently has sufficient strength to absorb higher rates.
For the global economy, the immediate impact is likely to be higher-for-longer expectations, keeping U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar firm and putting pressure on risk assets, particularly high-valuation equities and emerging markets. The key market trigger now will be the Fed's guidance on the possibility of further hikes rather than the 25-basis-point move itself.
For India, the combination of higher U.S. yields, a stronger dollar and crude oil above $100 a barrel remains a challenging mix. The rupee could remain under pressure, while domestic bond yields may stay elevated and foreign portfolio flows could remain volatile.
In the near term, equity markets may remain volatile, with rate-sensitive and richly valued segments facing pressure. Over the short term, however, if oil prices stabilise and the Fed signals a limited tightening cycle, markets could gradually shift focus back to domestic earnings and growth.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 snapped a two-session losing streak on Wednesday, gaining 99 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,217.60, recovering after touching a five-month low in the previous session amid elevated crude prices and bond yields. FMCG, Realty and PSU Banks led the rebound, supported by some moderation in oil prices ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.
Overnight, however, global sentiment turned cautious after the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years, taking the federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.00%. A hawkish tone on inflation weighed on Wall Street, with the Dow falling 631 points, or 1.21%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.45%. The Nasdaq was relatively resilient, edging down just 0.01%, as technology stocks outperformed financials.
Asian markets are opening on a firmer note, with the Nikkei and Kospi tracking the Nasdaq's relative resilience. Brent crude has eased around 1% to $104.48 a barrel after this week's sharp spike, although supply risks around the Strait of Hormuz remain a key concern for India given the potential impact on the import bill. GIFT Nifty, around 23,224.5, indicates a mildly weaker opening, suggesting a gap-down of nearly 40 points from Wednesday's close.
From a technical perspective, the Nifty's bias remains cautiously bearish below 23,350. Immediate support is placed at 23,100, and a decisive break below this level could drag the index towards 22,800. On the upside, 23,350 and 23,500 remain key resistance levels. Any further moderation in crude prices or a less hawkish tone from the Fed could support the recovery and improve near-term sentiment
Impact Of Fed's Rate Decision On Crypto Markets And Investors: Expert View
Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX
"The Federal Reserve's plan of hiking rates could shift the immediate focus for crypto investors. A rate hike means the cost of capital would increase and could put short-term pressure on liquidity-sensitive assets such as Bitcoin. However, the market reaction will also heavily depend on where the short term interest rates are headed based on the quarterly chart published by Fed. In addition to that, the inflation outlook will be key for global retail investors, as higher rates can strengthen the dollar and make traditional yield-bearing assets relatively more attractive, potentially reducing near-term appetite for crypto. For India, the impact would largely come through global liquidity, dollar strength and risk sentiment ."
Request you to consider this for your stories on the Fed Rates Hike and its implications for the crypto industry and regulatory landscape.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Stronger US retail sales and elevated inflation pressures reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy, while the Fed's 25 bps rate hike and Treasury yields near 5% kept global liquidity constrained. A stronger dollar may weigh on near-term crypto risk appetite, while oil above $100 adds to inflation concerns and limits room for policy easing. However, resilient US demand reduces recession fears, leaving the crypto outlook balanced between tighter liquidity and continued underlying risk-asset demand.
Bitcoin trades near $76,460 in a mildly constructive daily structure, with RSI around 52 and the broader signal on Buy. Immediate support lies near $75,800-$76,200, while $76,900-$77,100 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve momentum; losing it may expose the secondary $73,600-$74,000 zone.
Ethereum trades near $2,431 in a neutral-to-constructive daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,380-$2,410, while $2,450-$2,465 is the first resistance zone, followed by the psychological $2,500 level. Holding support could sustain recovery momentum, while futures positioning may remain sensitive to any sustained move above nearby resistance.
ZEC trades near $1,362 with a strong daily structure and RSI around 69. Immediate support lies near $1,275-$1,285, while $1,400 is the key psychological resistance. Holding support could preserve momentum, while a break below may shift focus toward $1,180-$1,185.
Asian markets were broadly positive, with the Nikkei, Shanghai, Sensex, KOSPI and Singapore gaining, while the Hang Seng lagged. In the US markets, the Dow and S&P 500 declined, and the VIX rose, signaling slightly risk-off sentiment. Gold and oil also eased, reducing some inflation pressure at the margin. For crypto, the mixed setup suggests cautious but not defensive positioning, with improving Asian risk appetite partly offsetting weaker US equity momentum.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $450.3 million in net outflows, their largest daily exit since June 25, while Ethereum ETFs saw $141 million in outflows, led by BlackRock's ETHA. Bitcoin still traded near $75,600-$76,000, while ETH held around $2,400, showing that ETF flows do not translate one-for-one into price moves. Broader liquidity, derivatives positioning, spot demand, and macro sentiment can absorb institutional selling, keeping price action relatively resilient despite sizable fund withdrawals."
Market Analysis By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin's ability to defend $75,000 is more important than its 0.88% rise over the past 24 hours. The asset absorbed a failed US crypto Bill and the Federal Reserve's first rate increase since 2023. And yet, BTC recovered to around $76,360 by 6.25 am IST on September 17.
The recovery has not produced a technical breakout, with Bitcoin still below the $76,700 True Market Mean identified by Glassnode. A sustained close above $76,700 could restore the trading range that broke on September 15, while $80,400-$80,500 is the next meaningful barrier.
The larger supply concentration lies between $83,000 and $86,000, where approximately 1.07 million BTC was previously acquired. The US spot-Bitcoin ETF complex also approaches break-even near $86,000, which makes this band the principal test for any recovery.
On the downside, $75,000 is the immediate level to defend after Bitcoin touched a 24-hour low of $74,995.52. The stronger support zone sits between $71,300 and $72,000, combining the short-term-holder cost basis with the max-pain level for the September 25 options expiry.
The on-chain picture shows resilience without strong new demand, as realised capitalisation ended a 27-day run of increases on September 15. Around 66.2% of Bitcoin supply remains in profit, while exchange balances are lower than they were 30 days ago. Stablecoin capitalisation is near $301 billion, but it remains roughly 4% below its April 2026 peak.
ETF flows offer the clearest explanation for why Bitcoin has struggled to reclaim $80,000. US spot-Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $770 million between September 1 and 4, but recorded a net $753.2 million outflow between September 8 and 15.
The largest daily withdrawal in this period was $450.4 million on September 15, immediately before the US Fed decision. A further $99.1 million of outflows had been reported for September 16, although the figure remained incomplete because data for BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC were unavailable. The Federal Reserve raised its target range by 25 basis points to 3.75-4% on September 16. Its median projection now places the policy rate at 4.1% by end-2026, indicating that another 25-basis-point increase remains possible.
The Fed also raised its 2026 PCE-inflation projection to 3.7% and its core-PCE estimate to 3.4%. The next major test arrives on September 30, when the August PCE report and the third estimate of Q2 GDP are scheduled for release.
The September employment report on October 2 and CPI on October 14 will shape expectations before the next FOMC meeting on October 27-28. Softer inflation or employment figures could weaken the case for a second 25-basis-point increase, while an upside inflation surprise would place renewed pressure on Bitcoin.
Large altcoins recovered on September 17, although the rebound was not strong enough to signal a broader rotation away from Bitcoin. Ethereum traded near $2,421, up 0.80%, while BNB rose 1.73% to approximately $727. XRP gained 0.85% to around $1.30, while Solana advanced 1.76% to nearly $98.84. TRON rose 0.75% to $0.3356, but Bitcoin dominance remained close to 58.9% and CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index stood at only 34.
The market has shown that buyers are prepared to defend $75,000, even after two substantial shocks within 48 hours. The recovery will become more credible only if Bitcoin closes above $76,700, ETF flows return to positive territory, and the asset begins to challenge $80,500.
Until those 3 conditions are met, Bitcoin remains in a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed uptrend. A failure to hold $75,000 would expose $71,300-$72,000, while a break above $86,000 would remove the largest identifiable block of overhead supply.
Our advice: Investors should use staggered allocations until Bitcoin sustains a close above $76,700, rather than treating the rebound from $75,000 as a confirmed uptrend. Traders should keep leverage low and define exits in advance, as a break below $75,000 could expose the $71,300-$72,000 support zone.