Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin's ability to defend $75,000 is more important than its 0.88% rise over the past 24 hours. The asset absorbed a failed US crypto Bill and the Federal Reserve's first rate increase since 2023. And yet, BTC recovered to around $76,360 by 6.25 am IST on September 17.

The recovery has not produced a technical breakout, with Bitcoin still below the $76,700 True Market Mean identified by Glassnode. A sustained close above $76,700 could restore the trading range that broke on September 15, while $80,400-$80,500 is the next meaningful barrier.

The larger supply concentration lies between $83,000 and $86,000, where approximately 1.07 million BTC was previously acquired. The US spot-Bitcoin ETF complex also approaches break-even near $86,000, which makes this band the principal test for any recovery.

On the downside, $75,000 is the immediate level to defend after Bitcoin touched a 24-hour low of $74,995.52. The stronger support zone sits between $71,300 and $72,000, combining the short-term-holder cost basis with the max-pain level for the September 25 options expiry.

The on-chain picture shows resilience without strong new demand, as realised capitalisation ended a 27-day run of increases on September 15. Around 66.2% of Bitcoin supply remains in profit, while exchange balances are lower than they were 30 days ago. Stablecoin capitalisation is near $301 billion, but it remains roughly 4% below its April 2026 peak.

ETF flows offer the clearest explanation for why Bitcoin has struggled to reclaim $80,000. US spot-Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $770 million between September 1 and 4, but recorded a net $753.2 million outflow between September 8 and 15.

The largest daily withdrawal in this period was $450.4 million on September 15, immediately before the US Fed decision. A further $99.1 million of outflows had been reported for September 16, although the figure remained incomplete because data for BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC were unavailable. The Federal Reserve raised its target range by 25 basis points to 3.75-4% on September 16. Its median projection now places the policy rate at 4.1% by end-2026, indicating that another 25-basis-point increase remains possible.

The Fed also raised its 2026 PCE-inflation projection to 3.7% and its core-PCE estimate to 3.4%. The next major test arrives on September 30, when the August PCE report and the third estimate of Q2 GDP are scheduled for release.

The September employment report on October 2 and CPI on October 14 will shape expectations before the next FOMC meeting on October 27-28. Softer inflation or employment figures could weaken the case for a second 25-basis-point increase, while an upside inflation surprise would place renewed pressure on Bitcoin.

Large altcoins recovered on September 17, although the rebound was not strong enough to signal a broader rotation away from Bitcoin. Ethereum traded near $2,421, up 0.80%, while BNB rose 1.73% to approximately $727. XRP gained 0.85% to around $1.30, while Solana advanced 1.76% to nearly $98.84. TRON rose 0.75% to $0.3356, but Bitcoin dominance remained close to 58.9% and CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index stood at only 34.

The market has shown that buyers are prepared to defend $75,000, even after two substantial shocks within 48 hours. The recovery will become more credible only if Bitcoin closes above $76,700, ETF flows return to positive territory, and the asset begins to challenge $80,500.

Until those 3 conditions are met, Bitcoin remains in a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed uptrend. A failure to hold $75,000 would expose $71,300-$72,000, while a break above $86,000 would remove the largest identifiable block of overhead supply.

Our advice: Investors should use staggered allocations until Bitcoin sustains a close above $76,700, rather than treating the rebound from $75,000 as a confirmed uptrend. Traders should keep leverage low and define exits in advance, as a break below $75,000 could expose the $71,300-$72,000 support zone.