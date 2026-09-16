Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin is trading around $75,568, with the market focused on the Federal Reserve's September 15-16 meeting. BTC has slipped below the $76,000 area after failing to sustain the recent recovery above $80,000. Immediate support is around $75,000-$76,000, followed by $71,700-$72,000, while $77,000-$78,000 is the first resistance zone. The broader resistance area is $80,000-$82,800.

ETF demand has become more uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $730.8 million on September 3 and $174.6 million on September 4. They then recorded outflows of $46.6 million, $120.2 million, $282.7 million and $13.2 million on September 8-11. A $159.9 million inflow on September 14 provided some relief, according to Farside. September 1-14 flows remained positive overall, but the sequence shows that institutional demand has moderated after the strong early-month inflows.

The on-chain picture is mixed. Large-holder accumulation has stalled, with whale balances broadly flat since February. The recent price move has also been supported by derivatives positioning. This suggests that stronger spot demand is still needed for the recovery to become more durable.

Large-cap altcoins have weakened alongside Bitcoin, with Ethereum around $2,393, BNB near $710, XRP around $1.28, Solana near $97 and TRON around $0.332.

Macro remains the key driver. Markets are pricing roughly a 92.4% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike. The hike is largely priced in, making the Fed's forward guidance the bigger risk. The US 10-year yield has moved above 5%, while Brent crude is around $108 a barrel, keeping inflation and liquidity concerns elevated. The Senate's failure to advance the Clarity Act has added another near-term source of uncertainty for crypto markets.

Our advice: Investors should avoid excessive leverage around the Fed decision. BTC holding $75,000-$76,000 would keep the market above an important support zone, while a sustained break below it could expose the low-$72,000s. On the upside, reclaiming $80,000 and eventually $82,800 would be important for rebuilding momentum.