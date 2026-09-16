Can Rs 10,000 SIP Make You A Crorepati? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims

Scroll through Instagram or YouTube and you will likely find the same promise in different forms: invest Rs 10,000 every month, stay invested for 20 years and become a crorepati.

The number looks exciting. It is also not entirely wrong.

At a hypothetical 12 per cent annualised return, a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 for 20 years can build a corpus of nearly Rs 1 crore. But there is a catch.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The calculator assumes the return. It does not tell you what happens when markets fall, when your goals change or when you suddenly need the money.

That is the part social media reels often skip.

The Rs 1 Crore Math Is Real, But Only On Paper

Consider a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP for 20 years.

The investor would put in Rs 24 lakh over the period. If the investment earns a hypothetical 12 per cent annualised return, the corpus can grow to close to Rs 1 crore.

That sounds like a simple formula for becoming rich. But 12 per cent is an assumption. It is not a guaranteed annual return.

" The Rs 1 crore SIP dream is achievable, but social media often makes wealth creation look simpler than it really is," Aakash Bansal, CEO, MIDASX, told NDTV.

Markets do not deliver the same return every year. One year could be strong. Another could see a sharp fall. Over a long period, the annualised return may work out to a particular number, but the journey will rarely be smooth.

Change The Return And The Crorepati Number Changes

The biggest problem with social media SIP calculations is the neatness of the numbers. At 12 per cent, Rs 10,000 a month for 20 years gets close to Rs 1 crore.

But what if the annualised return is 10 per cent? The corpus would be around Rs 76 lakh.

At 14 per cent, it could rise to around Rs 1.3 crore.

The investment remains exactly the same. The investor remains exactly the same. Only the assumed return changes.

That is a difference of more than Rs 50 lakh.

Harsh Soni, Founder, NYVO Money, told NDTV that he has been seeing several reels promising that a Rs 10,000 monthly investment for 20 years can make someone a crorepati.

"The maths is right. At 12 per cent a year, Rs 10,000 a month does become close to Rs 1 crore in 20 years," Soni said.

But, according to him, the real work begins after the calculation.

Nobody Talks Enough About Where The Money Is Invested

A SIP is only the investment route. It does not decide the asset allocation. An investor still has to decide how much risk to take through equity, debt, gold and other assets. This becomes even more important when the goal is approaching.

Imagine someone starts a SIP for their child's higher education. The target is 20 years away. For the first several years, the investor may have enough time to tolerate equity-market volatility. But that changes as the admission date gets closer.

A sharp market fall two years before the goal can seriously hurt the final corpus.

"The SIP was never the difficult part," Soni said. "Most families don't fail at saving. They fail at the switch."

A Rs 1 Crore Corpus Is Not Automatically A Rs 1 Crore Goal

This is another detail social media calculators rarely discuss. Someone may want Rs 1 crore in 20 years. But what will Rs 1 crore be worth two decades from now?

Inflation reduces purchasing power over time. So, an investor should not blindly pick Rs 1 crore because a reel says it is the magic number. The target should come from the actual goal.

A house purchase, child's education and retirement will all require different amounts and different investment strategies. The SIP amount should then be calculated backwards from that goal.

So, Is The Rs 1 Crore SIP Dream Realistic?

Yes. But it is not as effortless as a 30-second reel makes it appear. "12 per cent is an assumption, not a return," Soni said.

Investors also need to consider asset allocation, risk, time horizon and the point at which they should start protecting their accumulated wealth.

Bansal said this is where mutual fund distributors, or MFDs, can add value. "They bring context, discipline and personalisation, helping investors turn aspirations into defined financial goals and actionable investment plans," he said.

Technology and AI could further help MFDs by providing deeper insights and improving efficiency, he added. "The Rs 1 crore figure may be the aspiration; an MFD can help turn it into a realistic goal and a disciplined investment journey."