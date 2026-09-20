Telangana Neurosurgeon Burnt Alive After Car Crashes Into Divider, Burst Into Flames

A neurosurgeon was driving home to Hyderabad when his car crashed into a divider and burst into flames in Telangana's Suryapet district on Sunday morning. The man was charred to death in his Volvo vehicle.

The accident occurred near Pillalamarri on the Khammam-Hyderabad highway in Suryapet at around 7:15 am. The car reportedly lost control and collided with a divider before bursting into flames. The fire gutted the vehicle.

Passersby alerted the police, but the vehicle was engulfed in flames before a fire engine could reach the spot and rescue the driver.

Based on the vehicle's registration number, the victim has been identified as Kasakurti Jagadish, a neurosurgeon associated with Mamata Hospital in Khammam. He was driving from Khammam to Hyderabad to meet his family.

The initial investigation suggests that drowsy driving may have caused the accident. The exact cause, however, is still under investigation.

Police have registered a case while a forensic team has collected the charred remains and preserved them for further examination.