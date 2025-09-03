Indian Students Killed In UK Car Crash While Returning From Ganesh Visarjan

A road accident in the United Kingdom claimed the lives of two students from Hyderabad and left five others injured, two of them critically.

The accident occurred on Monday in Essex, when two cars collided on the A130 Dual Carriageway at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout. The group of nine students was returning after participating in Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

The dead have been identified as Chaitanya Tarre (23) from Nadargul and Rishiteja Rapolu (21) from Boduppal.

Chaitanya, who had moved to London just eight months ago to pursue his Master's degree after completing his BTech, died on the spot. Rishiteja died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Five students were admitted to the Royal London Hospital following the crash. Among them, Sai Goutham Ravulla (30) is on ventilation, while Nuthan Thatikayala has been left partially paralysed.

The other injured students, Yuva Teja Reddy Gurram, Vamshi Golla, and Venkata Sumanth Pentyala, are also undergoing treatment.

The two students who were driving the cars involved in the collision, Gopichand Batamekala and Manohar Sabbani, have been taken into custody by UK police. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

News of the tragedy reached the families in Hyderabad late Monday night, leaving them devastated. Chaitanya's parents, Ailayya and Mangamma, were inconsolable upon hearing of their son's death. Initially, the family was told he was in critical condition, but a few hours later, they received confirmation of his passing.

Rishiteja's family in Boduppal was similarly heartbroken upon receiving the news.

The grieving families have appealed to both the Central and State governments to expedite the repatriation of the bodies so that the final rites can be performed in Hyderabad.

