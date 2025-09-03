2 Telangana Students Killed In UK Car Collision, 5 Injured

2 students from Telangana have been killed in a 2-car road collision at a major roundabout in Essex, south-east England, while five others sustained serious injuries, local police have said.

While Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died on the spot, Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, succumbed to his injuries in hospital soon after the accident at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout early Monday.

Essex Police said 2 other men from East London who were driving the cars at the time of the crash were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving before being released on bail.

"Sadly, one man died at the scene while another died in hospital. Specialist officers are supporting their families. Five other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries," Essex Police said in a statement.

"The drivers of the two cars - two men from Barking, aged 23 and 24 - were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"They have since been released on bail until November 20. Our investigation into the collision is ongoing," the statement said.

The force has issued a public appeal for information, including any CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the collision on the A130 - a major dual carriageway road.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK stated to condole the death of the students, who are believed to have been on their way back from a Ganesh Visarajan celebration with their peer group.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Essex, UK, involving nine students from the Telugu community," NISAU UK said in a statement.

"The accident has claimed the precious lives of two young students, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

Several other students remain in the hospital and under urgent medical care, it said, adding, "We are keeping them and their families in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their swift and full recovery." The group which supports Indian students enrolled at UK universities said it is working closely with members of the Telangana community and consular authorities to provide support following the tragic accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)