Bengaluru Police Win Praise After Helping UK Tourist Recover Bag Lost In Auto Rickshaw

A British man in Bengaluru got a helping hand from the city's police after he lost a bag with crucial documents in an autorickshaw. Thanks to the prompt action of the Bengaluru City Police, the bag was traced and returned, earning widespread appreciation online. According to the police, the incident was reported at the HSR Layout Police Station, where officers quickly began efforts to locate the missing bag. The visitor had accidentally left it behind in an auto-rickshaw while traveling in the city. The bag reportedly contained important documents and personal belongings, making its recovery particularly urgent.

Acting swiftly, the police team tracked down the vehicle and managed to recover the bag. It was soon returned safely to the visitor, who expressed relief and gratitude for the quick response.

Sharing the update on social media, the Bengaluru City Police highlighted the successful recovery and the role played by officers from the HSR Layout Police Station. Along with the post, the department also shared a photograph showing a police officer standing beside the UK national after the bag was recovered and handed back.

"A citizen of the UK had lost a bag containing their important documents in an auto rickshaw, and as soon as the complaint was lodged, @hsrlayoutps promptly took action, conducted an investigation, traced the related auto rickshaw, recovered the bag along with the documents, and returned it to the foreign citizen," reads the translated post, originally written in Kannada.

The post quickly drew praise from social media users, many of whom commended the police for their prompt action and professionalism. Several users also appreciated the department for showcasing a positive example of public service and assistance to visitors in the city.

One user wrote, "Very well done, Sir. Increased citizens' as well as overseas guests' confidence in our law and order."

Another commented, "This is so amazing to know. As a citizen residing in Bengaluru, I am extremely proud of the @CPBlr Bengaluru police department. Be it loss or theft of a mobile or even passport verification, I have always found extremely polite helpful staff in this department. Really good work."

"Appreciated your efforts. Keep India proud," added a third person.