Bengaluru Woman Flags "Cellphone Addiction" After Auto Driver Stays On Phone During Entire Ride

An automotive engineer from Bengaluru has raised concerns about what she describes as a growing problem of cellphone addiction in the country after noticing a pattern during several recent auto rickshaw rides. Her observations, shared in a social media post, highlighted how frequently people appear to be using their phones even while working. Engineer Manasa Manjunath said she traveled by autorickshaw four times over the course of a week, each trip lasting approximately 15 to 25 minutes. She noticed that during all four rides, the auto drivers were constantly talking on their mobile phones throughout the journey.

She further stated that during all four rides, the drivers were constantly on their phones. According to her, this constant phone use during the journey surprised her and also made her feel worried.

Manjunath said this experience made her consider that excessive mobile phone use could become a serious problem. She observed that the drivers continued to talk on their phones nonstop during the journey, which made her concerned about the increasing dependence on mobile phones.

She also said that this problem is not limited to auto drivers. She pointed out that even people working in shops, salons, and other commercial establishments are often seen busy with their phones instead of focusing on their work.

I've taken 4 auto rides this week. All between 15-25mins. Every auto driver has been on the phone non-stop for every single minute of every ride. It's the same in stores, salons, shops,… Everyone is busy on their phones instead of doing work. We have a serious cellphone… — Manasa Manjunath (@ManeeManjunath) March 5, 2026

According to Manjunath, even in these places, many employees are seen spending more time using their mobile phones than at work. She believes this situation indicates that mobile phone addiction is becoming a serious problem in the country.