Watch: Mumbai Real Estate Agent Drives Auto-Rickshaw As Hobby, Internet Reacts

The auto-rickshaw owns two flats in Mumbai.

More often than not, cab and auto rides are routine affairs with nothing exceptional. However, once in a while, these rides turn out quite interesting for the riders. In one such instance, a woman shared her delightful experience of riding in an auto in Mumbai whose driver was a real estate agent by profession. Taking to Instagram, RJ Alokita shared a video of her conversation with the auto-rickshaw driver fondly called Anna. She also shared a detailed caption to add context to the clip.

“Meet Chembur ke 'Anna' who rides a rickshaw as his HOBBY!” Ms Alokita wrote. She shared that she met the man when she took an auto from Vidyavihar station. “I met this charming Man. He was greeting everyone he was seeing on our way. I was surprised seeing everybody giving him a warm reply as if they all knew him. Out of curiosity, I asked him do you know everyone here? He replied with exactly what you can see in the video,” she continued.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Anna revealed that he is not just a driver but also a real estate agent by profession. He owns two flats in Mumbai and claims he drives an auto as a hobby. Throughout their chat, Anna not only shared his story but also offered motivational advice. At the end of the journey, he also spoke about the importance of respecting parents and staying “dashing” to succeed in life.

RJ Alokita shared the video just a few days back. Since then, the post has accumulated more than 10,000 likes and over 153,000 views. Several users shared heartfelt comments on the clip.

“There are many people like him, Even my building watchman has 2 flats in the next area but does Watchman job to keep himself working instead of sitting at home after retirement,” wrote one user.

“We had a rickshaw wala uncle who used to drop us at station. He is a retired police constable, both kids settled abroad, drives auto for hobby as he don't want to sit ideal at home,” commented another.

“My dad is retired but still works. He feels working on daily basis keeps mid fresh and it's the spirit mumbaikar carries,” shared one user.

“Mumbai is the city where you will find most number of helpful people scammers are everywhere but mumbai is really safe,” said a fourth user.