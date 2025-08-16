Stepdad's Viral Push-Up Punishment For Stepson Divides Internet On Parenting Style: 'Not Okay'

A stepfather's actions to discipline his stepson has divided the internet, leading to extensive debate regarding the right kind of parenting style. In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, the child can be seen completing push-ups and 60 squats after he seemingly gave a sassy reply to his mother.

The punishment was handed over after Dustin Maletich overheard his stepson, Tommy, tell his mother to "chill". In response, Mr Maletich, who works as a prison corrections officer, immediately told Tommy to get down and start with the push-ups.

"I will never stop being grateful to be raising kids with a real man who knows how to be a father, especially to his boys. This is masculinity," the mother, Katie Maletich, captioned the video.

"I was trying to send a work email while making breakfast for my family and my son kept asking me to use my phone after I had repeatedly told him "no, you need to wait." His dad overheard him tell me to "chill" and here is how he handled it," she added.

After the punishment was complete, Mr Maletich had a calm discussion with the child about the importance of speaking respectfully. They ended the conversation with a hug as Mr Maletich told Tommy he loved him.

See the viral post here:

Internet divided

However, as the video went viral, the reactions were mixed. While a section of users agreed with the parenting style, others said the use of physical punishment was abuse.

"Umm nope! That's not ok. Physical punishment is never ok. I can't believe the mom just stood there and let it happen," said one user while another added: "This is abuse and also posting it on the internet is even worse!"

A third commented: "My favourite part was when the dad hugged him and gave him love reassurance after putting boundaries and teaching discipline, he made sure the kid's feelings count too."

A fourth said: "Great parenting! Both mom and dad. Your kid might not be able to do a push up but every physically mobile kid can do burpees until they're too tired to smart-mouth momma!"

"If you have ever done 60 squats, you know it is painful, especially in a young prepubescent child," Dr Dyan Hes, paediatrician and medical director at Highline Modern Medicine in New York told Fox News.

"Regardless, this is still a form of corporal punishment. Exercise should invoke positive connotations, not negative ones."