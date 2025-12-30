Watch: Google Techie Takes "Proud Parents" On Office Visit, Shares Emotional Moment

A Google techie has shared a heartwarming video of giving her parents a tour of her workplace, which has gone viral on social media. The video shows the techie named Pragya guiding her parents through different sections of the Google office.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Pragya's parents can be seen proud and curious as they explore the office and also admire their daughter's achievements.

"My parents have supported me my entire life. When nobody believed in me, not even me, my parents and my brother always did. Taking them to the place where I work and live felt surreal," Pragya wrote in the caption.

"Seeing that happiness on their faces gave me a kind of sukoon I can never fully express. Thank you, Mummy Papa, for everything. This... all of this... is for you."

Watch the video here:

The viral post gained huge traction, with over 2 lakh views, 10,000 likes and dozens of comments. Social media users flooded the comments with messages of pride and admiration.

"She must be so proud," one user wrote.

"Your mom's smile says it all, what a proud moment," another added.

"The same feeling my parents had when I visit Google office with them," a third said.

An Indian man, working in Scotland, recently shared a heartwarming video of his parents visiting his office. The content creator, whose name is Mayur, posted the video on Instagram, showcasing the emotional moment. His parents were given a tour of his workplace, where they met his colleagues.