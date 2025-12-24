Watch: Indian Man Takes "Proud" Parents On Office Visit In Scotland, Internet Says "You Won In Life"

An Indian man, working in Scotland, recently shared a heartwarming video of his parents visiting his office. The content creator, whose name is Mayur, posted the video on Instagram, showcasing the emotional moment. His parents were given a tour of his workplace, where they met his colleagues and saw the environment he works in. Mayur's mother was overwhelmed with pride, saying, "The colleagues in the company are so kind. Now we don't have to worry about you at all. They take care of you like family."

His father said, "You're lucky to have such a team. The video ends as the dad shows a thumbs-up sign and says, 'Go ahead.'"

The video, titled "2025 in Scotland. This is how proud parents look," has gone viral, with nearly 25,000 likes and close to 500 comments.

"Seeing my parents walk through my workplace in another country and speak with such peace and pride was overwhelming. Their happiness came from meeting my colleagues and knowing that I am respected, valued, and surrounded by kind people. The peace on their faces is my biggest achievement," he wrote as the caption of the video.

The video has sparked a wave of heartwarming reactions, with many praising Mayur for sharing this special moment. "Bhai, this reel genuinely made me proud as a stranger," one user said. "If your parents are PROUD of you, you already won 99.99%," another wrote. One user simply said, "Bro, you won in life."

"This is the only thing the boys only need from the parents," a third user wrote, meanwhile, another said, "They are going to face beautiful life ahead."