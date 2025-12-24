Mumbai-Based CEO Compares His Rs 10 Chai With Employee's Expensive Coffee, Sparks Debate

A Mumbai-based CEO's comparison of his Rs 10 chai with an employee's expensive coffee has sparked a lively discussion on social media, where users weighed in with their opinions on salary disparities and spending habits in the corporate world.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushal Shah, who is the founder and CEO of Evorbeauty, compared his simple tea with his employees' preference for fancy coffee drinks from Starbucks.

"Here as a founder I drink 10rs wali chai. and here's what my employees drink," he wrote.

While reacting in the comment section, some users argued that the spending capacity of the employees is often better than that of entrepreneurs, as they have a fixed income and can plan their expenses accordingly.

Others pointed out that CEOs often expense their personal spending to their companies, highlighting the disparity in financial priorities.

"Young man, i get this is just jest, and incidental humor but.. what a great time to learn this so early... As a 'founder', your money is not more meaningful than your employees," one user wrote.

"Spending capacity of salaried people is always better, they know exactly how much they make so they know exactly how much they can spend," another wrote.

"Founders are highly likely to expense every penny they can spend, to their company. While they may or may not draw a salary. So what's up with the performative fakeeri?" a third wrote.

"Good to know both the founder and the employees are happy with their own choices," one user said.