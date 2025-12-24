Manager Pressures Employee For Medical Documents Despite Approved Leave: 'I'm Confused'

An employee has detailed a case of managerial overreach and questioned the Indian work culture after their team lead (TL) repeatedly asked them to submit medical documents, whilst on an approved medical leave. In a now-viral Reddit post titled 'On approved medical leave, still being chased for "documents" by TL. Indian workplace things', the employee shared screenshots of an email conversation with the TL, showing how they were being troubled.

"While I am already on leave, my TL starts repeatedly calling me. When I do not answer because I am resting, he moves to WhatsApp. When that doesn't get an instant response, he sends a passive aggressive email asking for "complete medical documents" and a timeline," the employee wrote.

In the mail, the employee answered that they will only share the documents when they are released by the concerned authorities, which could take time.

"Medical documents are issued in phases. The reports are from a government medical facility and contain third-party confidential information. They must be routed through a civilian hospital for redaction before they can be shared. This process is not in my control."

The employee said they were 'genuinely confused' as to what the point of securing an approved leave was when the TL was constantly chasing them.

"Why is recovery treated like a favour instead of a right Why does medical leave in Indian workplaces feel like you are guilty until proven sick? This is not about refusing to submit documents. This is about basic respect for boundaries and process."

Check The Viral Post Here:

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the employee for standing their ground, while others advised them to keep the evidence in case the situation escalates.

"I dont get this hostility by TL, Is the HR included in this? Such things are dealt with by HR and not TL; that moron is overstepping here," said one user, while another added: "I have never worked at any company that's asked me for a medical certificate. This is such juvenile behaviour from your manager. I loved the reply!"

A third commented: "I would love to see you send an email to them after sharing the documents, accusing them of mental harassment. Especially targetting your lead/boss who is constantly writing these emails and sending WhatsApp messages."

A fourth said: "Well done! Ignore them. As you already blocked TL, beware they may ask any of your colleagues to call you and to get some proof. Either don't entertain calls from them, or deny discussing any controversial matter that can directly or indirectly implicate you."

In a previous post, the employee revealed that the same TL demanded flight booking details as proof for the leave request, despite having granted verbal approval over a month ago.