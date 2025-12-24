'Bengaluru Becoming Walkaluru': Indiranagar Footpath Restored After Canadian Man's Viral Video

Days after Canadian national Caleb Friesen once again documented the unwalkable footpaths in Bengaluru in a viral video, the authorities have intervened and restored the pedestrian infrastructure. Friesen posted a before-and-after video of the Indiranagar Double Road footpath, which showed that the open drain covers, vegetation and the hurdles had been removed, allowing people to safely walk through the area.

"Indiranagar Double Road footpath Restored! Holes? Covered! Encroaching pots? Gone! Obstacles? Cleared!" Friesen captioned the accompanying video.

As per Friesen, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) worked in tandem to ensure that the highlighted stretch was patched and cleared properly.

"Thanks to the swift action of @BCCCofficial + @GBAChiefComm, Bengaluru is becoming a Walkaluru day by day," he added.

'Incredible Work'

Reacting to the instant change his video had brought, social media users thanked Friesen and urged him to visit different cities to highlight the infrastructure issues.

"Incredible work man. Thank you so much!! At least the authorities are listening to you," said one user, while another added: "Looks like Caleb you need to walk through entire Bengaluru. I will be happy to host you near my place."

A third commented: "How the heck did you get this done? This is beyond impressive. I don't know what you are doing in Bangalore, just continue this for another year. Pretty sure people would be happy to comp you for your efforts."

A fourth said: "Caleb, you need to travel to other cities as well man. Then footpaths in those cities will also be fixed because of you."

Check The Viral Video Here:

After vid credit to @arunpaiblrwalks pic.twitter.com/qv619uNSDn — Caleb (@caleb_friesen) December 23, 2025

In the previous video, Friesen documented his son walking through the footpath where he had to endure damaged pavements, loose lids, pots placed on the path, trees overflowing the walkway, and vehicles parked on the sidewalk. Friesen explained that this was a daily occurrence for parents walking with children in Indiranagar, one of Bengaluru's most expensive areas.

In September, his videos prompted the authorities to take action around the Majestic area and rejuvenate the footpaths. He had posted a similar video, which showed the shabby urban infrastructure conditions of the country's technology capital.