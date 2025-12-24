"Mumbai Offers Safety To Women": Solo Traveler Praises City's Night Commute

Mumbai continues to earn praise for its reputation as one of the safest cities in India for women, especially when it comes to public transport. A woman named Radha recently shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter), recounting a solo late-night journey across the city in a local train.

Radha, who was travelling at 11 PM on a weekday after visiting a relative, posted a video from the women's coach of a Mumbai local train. "The ladies' compartment is almost full, you are never alone in Mumbai!" she wrote.

Watch the video here:

What makes #Mumbai so special? The no.1 thing here is the SAFETY it offers to its women.



It is 11 PM. A weekday. I am going home from one end of the city to another after meeting a relative, in a local train. The ladies compartment/ coach is almost full (you are never alone in… pic.twitter.com/UBnZgQuVpw — Radha✨ (@SheIsTheFire) December 23, 2025

She noted the visible presence of a police officer stationed in the coach, a common safety measure taken by the city authorities. "There is one police officer in every ladies' coach," Radha added, highlighting how this consistent vigilance contributes to the sense of security.

What stood out most was the friendly atmosphere among commuters. In her short 25-second clip, two strangers can be seen smiling and waving at the camera, a simple gesture that encapsulates Mumbai's community spirit. "We are just strangers... or shall I say, fellow Mumbaikars," she signed off.

Radha's post has since resonated widely online, with many echoing her sentiment about the city's unmatched combination of safety and human connection.

One noted that many women comfortably travel in general compartments alongside men and still feel completely safe, that's the essence of Mumbai.

Another user added that even if it's the last train of the night, it's rarely empty, and there's always a police officer present in the ladies' coach. They advised that if a woman ever finds herself alone or is getting off at a less crowded station, especially if she's new to the area, she can simply inform the cop on duty for added assurance.