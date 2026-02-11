How A 3 am Zepto Order Saved A Mumbai Woman From Missing Her Flight

- A man in Mumbai used Zepto to wake his sister for a 6 am flight when her phone was off
- He placed a grocery order at 3:20 am and asked the delivery partner to ring the doorbell
- The delivery partner arrived by 3:30 am and stayed on call to ensure she was awake and safe
A man in Mumbai used Zepto as an "emergency alarm clock" to ensure his sister didn't miss a 6 am flight after her phone was switched off. Rather than making a 40-minute drive from Parel to Powai at 3 am, Rishabh Agarwal placed a grocery order at 3:20 am and requested the delivery partner to ring the doorbell to wake her. The delivery partner reached the location by 3:30 am, just 10 minutes after the order was placed, and even stayed on a call with the family for 10 minutes to confirm the sister was awake and safe.
Agarwal shared the amusing incident on LinkedIn, prompting a response from senior Zepto executives.
"My sister had a scheduled flight at 6am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3am (not sure why an alarm wouldn't suffice). At 3.15am my mother called me panicking, saying her phone was switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her, or I could just Zepto at her place. The order was placed at 3.20am; Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3:30am. On-time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything is alright," his post read.
How did executives at Zepto react?
- Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, joked about the new use of the app, stating, "We deliver alarm clocks; we never thought we'd become the alarm."
- Vikas Sharma, COO of Zepto, expressed pride in the delivery partner, Vikas Bhai, for going "above and beyond" to fulfill the request and confirmed his happiness that the platform could assist in such a situation.
- Chief Policy Officer Rachit R also praised the delivery partner for "stepping in like a champ" and expressed relief that the flight was caught comfortably.
- Rajshree K, Director of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Zepto, wrote, "Stories like this really bring home what reliability means in real life, especially at odd hours. Credit to the delivery partner and the kind of systems that make this possible."
