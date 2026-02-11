How A 3 am Zepto Order Saved A Mumbai Woman From Missing Her Flight

A man in Mumbai used Zepto as an "emergency alarm clock" to ensure his sister didn't miss a 6 am flight after her phone was switched off. Rather than making a 40-minute drive from Parel to Powai at 3 am, Rishabh Agarwal placed a grocery order at 3:20 am and requested the delivery partner to ring the doorbell to wake her. The delivery partner reached the location by 3:30 am, just 10 minutes after the order was placed, and even stayed on a call with the family for 10 minutes to confirm the sister was awake and safe.

Agarwal shared the amusing incident on LinkedIn, prompting a response from senior Zepto executives.

"My sister had a scheduled flight at 6am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3am (not sure why an alarm wouldn't suffice). At 3.15am my mother called me panicking, saying her phone was switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her, or I could just Zepto at her place. The order was placed at 3.20am; Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3:30am. On-time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything is alright," his post read.

