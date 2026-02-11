Win for Karan Johar: Mumbai Court Restrains YouTuber from Making 'Objectionable' Videos Against Him

Big relief for Karan Johar. A Mumbai court has issued an interim injunction restraining popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, widely known as Carry Minati, along with Meta Platforms and other associated parties, from publishing or circulating any objectionable or defamatory content against filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan had filed a defamation suit against CarryMinati and his associates after the YouTuber uploaded a roast video on his channel titled Coffee with Jalan.

The filmmaker alleged that the video, reportedly modelled on his talk show Koffee With Karan, used abusive language targeting Bollywood, nepotism and him specifically.

The order was passed on Monday, February 9.

After hearing the matter, Judge Pandurang Bhosale observed that the content appeared defamatory in nature and warranted immediate intervention.

"Prima facie it appears that the Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of Carry Minati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff. These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on the social media platform. This is fit case to pass ad-interim injunction orders against the defendants," Judge Bhosale said in the ad-interim order passed on February 9.

Although Ajey, in his defence, maintained that the video had already been taken down, Karan argued that the damage had already been done.

He pointed out that the clip had garnered millions of views before its deletion and continues to resurface in the form of reels and short videos circulating widely on social media.

The court also issued John Doe orders, granting protection against unidentified individuals who may circulate or re-circulate the video across social media platforms.

