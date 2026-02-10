Why Saroj Khan Scolded And "Pushed" Karan Johar On The <i>Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge</i> Set

Recently, Karan Johar recalled an incident from the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge when choreographer Saroj Khan lost her temper with him. Karan said she reprimanded him in front of the entire unit while he was assisting the film's team, adding that the experience left him shaken.

What Karan Johar Said

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar explained the situation and said, "Red cloth... they wanted that. This was a demand given at the last minute."

He continued, "Now, we only had so much cloth that I found."



To manage the crisis, Karan approached Saroj Khan's assistant and tried to improvise. "I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji's assistant, and very cleverly said, you know, Jojo, I think accha lagega, unko bolo, apna ek haath pocket mein rakho, stylish lagega, cool lagega. Because I didn't have any more cloth."

However, the situation escalated once Saroj Khan arrived on set.



Karan said, recalling the moment with a mix of fear and admiration, "She literally pushed me." He added, "She said, 'Tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja, Goregaon ja, laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi.'"

Karan described the chaos that followed. "I still remember the visual of us running on the streets of Goregaon saying, 'laal kapda! Laal kapda!'" He admitted that panic took over. "I was scared for my life," he said, laughing.

Reflecting on the episode, he added, "I was traumatised, traumatised, you know, and she was really scary. Like, she was the best. She somehow did not like me. She never liked me."

About DDLJ

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, was released in cinemas on October 20, 1995, and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated films.



