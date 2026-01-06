Karan Johar Reviews Dharmendra-Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i>: "Go Watch This Gem Of A True Story"

Dharmendra's swan song and Agastya Nanda's second feature film Ikkis has struck the right chords with audiences. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity to join the Ikkis fan club.

Karan, who always supports cinema and shares reviews of his favourite ones, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on Monday. He called the film "a love letter to peace."

"IKKIS is a love letter to peace... an honestly and earnestly told story about the absolute redundancy of war... I was so moved by so many moments of the film... it silently screams...," Karan Johar wrote.

Praising the cast and crew of the film, Karan Johar added, "And that's where Sriram Raghavan gets it so right... I was moist-eyed every time Dharmji was on screen... He has the most towering screen presence and yet can be so gentle, and your heart goes out to his immensely dignified portrayal of a grieving father... @jaideepahlawat proves time and again what an outstanding force of nature he is... he is ROCK SOLID!!"

"Agastya Nanda is OUTSTANDING as the 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal... his endearing innocence, silent resolve and eventual climax breakout prove his mettle as an artist... was so proud and excited to see him emerge as such a sincere and solid actor... can't wait to see his journey unfold... welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18 you are so supremely confident and assured..."

Urging audiences to watch the film, Karan Johar wrote, "Kudos to Dinoo and @maddockfilms for supporting this brave and new take on a war film... Please go watch this gem of a true story..."

Agastya's sister Navya Nanda shared a love emoji in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar followed suit.

FYI, Karan Johar directed Dharmendra in his last directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

About Ikkis

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Ikkis will most definitely not command anything like the windfall that Dhurandhar has seen, but it is reassuring that Mumbai has not been emptied of filmmakers who will not swim with the tide and will dare to stick to their guns (the sort that fire shots of sanity) no matter what. For that, and for much else, go out and watch Ikkis. It isn't your average Hindi war film."

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last screen presence. Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.

Alongside Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat play pivotal roles in the film.