<i>Ikkis</i> Director Sriram Raghavan Says He Was "Not Happy" With Film's 'Pakistan Not Trustworthy' Disclaimer

Director Sriram Raghavan has addressed the controversy surrounding the disclaimer that appeared at the end of his latest film, Ikkis.

The film drew attention online after viewers highlighted a note that described Pakistan as not "trustworthy."

What's Happening

In an interview with The Wire, Sriram Raghavan spoke briefly about the issue and indicated that the inclusion of the disclaimer was not entirely in his hands.

"A lot of people have asked me about the disclaimer. So, I have decided not to talk about it. There were some givens for me from A, B, C," he said.

The director clarified that he was not personally in favour of the disclaimer but suggested that the final call was beyond his control.

Referring to his earlier film Badlapur, Raghavan explained how creative decisions are sometimes influenced by producers.

He said, "I don't know whether people who ask me about it have seen another film of mine, Badlapur (2015). There's a music video in the end, which completely negates what the film is doing. It screwed up the mood of the film just by having the video! It was inserted at the insistence of my producer (Dinesh Vijan). Ikkis is also made by the same producer. He's a superb guy; he let me make this film and helped me immensely. But the disclaimer was not something I was happy with personally."

Background

The disclaimer specifically addressed the character of Brigadier KM Nisaar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. In the film, the Pakistani brigadier is shown welcoming the father of Indian soldier Arun Khetarpal to his home in Pakistan and speaking about his son's martyrdom.

The Hindi disclaimer roughly translates to, "The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan's armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens, we must always remain alert and prepared. Jai Hind."

Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda. It also features Simar Bhatia and late veteran actor Dharmendra.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film received praise for its performances and portrayal of soldiers. However, it also sparked debate for presenting certain Pakistani characters in a humane light while carrying a strongly worded disclaimer at the end.

